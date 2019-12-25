Remain alert so none can create anarchy using religion: President









President M Abdul Hamid today called upon the people, irrespective of religion, caste and creed, to remain alert so that none can create anarchy in society and misguide youths using religion.





“The religion ushers us the path of light and keeps us away from wrong, injustice and darkness . . . So remain alert so that none can create anarchy using the religion,” he said.





The president was exchanging greetings with Christian community members on the occasion of Christmas Day at Bangabhaban here.





The head of the state also urged the parents as well as guardians to play more positive role so that none can misguide the people, especially youth community.













Terming Bangladesh as a land of peace and progress, he said the relentless efforts of the people, irrespective of religion, caste and creed, are behind this achievement.





He called upon the countrymen to celebrate “Mujib Year”, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020 and Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh Independence in 2021 enthusiastically.





Abdul Hamid greeted the Christian community on their holy occasion, wishing a happy, prosperous and cheerful life in days to come.





Calling Jesus Christ as an ambassador of emancipation and beacon, the president said Jesus Christ had preached the sermons of peace in the world as his philosophy was to establish a peaceful society with full of love, services, forgiveness, compassion and justice.





“I think the teachings and ideals of Jesus Christ are very rational to establish peace, harmony and unity in nation-to-nation of this problematic world,” he added.





Noting that the Father of the Nation dreamt to build a happy, prosperous and non communal country, the president urged all to forge unity to build a non-communal Bangladesh.





The head of the state hosted a reception at the President’s palace on

Christmas Day where a Christmas tree was set up and candles were lit.





State Minister for Religious Affairs Advocate Sheikh Md Abdullah, Cardinal Patrick D’Rozario, Dean of Diplomatic Corp Archbishop George Kocheri, President of Bangladesh Christian Association Nirmol Rozario, envoys, representatives from different foreign missions, distinguished persons of the Christian community, religious leaders and professionals joined the reception.





A group of singers performed the Christmas carols at the reception.





Later, the president cut a Christmas cake with members of the Christian community and joined a photo-session with them.

Leave Your Comments