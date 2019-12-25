Ducsu VP Nur’s attackers will be punished: Home Minister









Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday said measures will be taken after analysing surveillance camera footage of the attack on Ducsu Vice-President Nurul Haque Nur and his followers.





“Everyone involved in the attack will be brought to book,” he told reporters at the golden jubilee programme of Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Government Boys' High School at noon.





At least 23 students, including Nur, the vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union, were injured in an attack allegedly by activists of Muktijoddha Mancha on the Dhaka University (DU) campus on Sunday.





BGSRPC convener Hasan al Mamun alleged that Aminul Islam Bulbul, president of Muktijuddha Mancha, a platform of freedom fighters' descendants, led the attack.





A case was filed on Tuesday against 30-35 leaders and activists of Muktijoddho Mancha, including central general secretary Al Mamun and its DU unit General Secretary Yasir Arafat Turjo, for their alleged involvement in the attack.

