What Dhaka is talking about





Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Italian club Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo on his FB page with a caption "Great victory today with a strong performance from the team". The photo has already received 277k reaction many fans are loved it through comments. "Congratulations" Mai Tarek, fb











Popular Bangladeshi Tv actress and model Safa Kabir posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "If you focus, you'll realize that love is the only thing we are living for". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "So sweet" Saradip Bormon, fb









Fb page World Photographic Forum posted a picture that has received a plenty of reaction. The photo features Sandakpur is the highest peak in the district of Illam, Nepal. Many Fb users are also expressing their feelings regarding the scenario. "Amazing" Hajong Ashim, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress and model Nusrat Imrose Tisha posted a picture on her FB page with her husband and film director, producer and screenwriter Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful talented people" Anna Katchko, fb





Leave Your Comments