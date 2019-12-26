Worldwide waffling





In a recent survey by Ipsos/Reuters, slightly more respondents said they would vote for Senator Bernie Sanders than former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election against President Donald Trump.







Though the difference is within the margin of error 39 percent of the 1,108 adults surveyed between December 18 and 19 preferred Sanders over Trump, compared to 37 percent who preferred Biden. Biden has maintained a steady lead in national polls over other top candidates for several weeks, but primary voters have far from made up their minds.















After trimming his holiday by a day, the Prime Minister Scott Morrison rolled into political action on Sunday and immediately posed a question: Is he deluded or just happily trolling his critics? "I am comforted by the fact that Australians would like me to be here simply so I can be here alongside them as they go through this terrible time," Mr Morrison said.







The most obvious reason you were wanted off the Hawaiian beach was the absurd secrecy surrounding your little getaway while the nation was in crisis, the needless lies and deception of your staff about your whereabouts, the suspicion that it looked like you were sneaking off without the usual notification of who would be holding the fort for how long.











As the campaigner-in-chief for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, Home Minister Amit Shah has been making, with his characteristic belligerence, a number of arguments both inside and outside Parliament in defence of his government's initiative.





These arguments have been echoed by a host of BJP ministers, MPs and supporters on social media. Those of us who oppose this divisive exercise in India need to face these claims squarely.











BREXIT will further aggravate drug shortages in Germany, with experts warning multimillion euro pharmaceutical firms will be crippled from as soon as January 31 when the UK officially leaves the bloc. "At the same time, the UK can continue to buy medicines in the EU.





Therefore the market will quickly be imbalanced." The current situation with drugs in Germany is dire, and has been since 2018. This is because there are currently 274 delivery bottlenecks that have been reported to the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices.





In 2018, 12.9 percent of all prescription drugs in Germany came from imports as a result. Mr Geller has called on the EU to further increase pressure on the pharmaceutical companies.





