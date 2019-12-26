BAPEX holds 30th AGM

The 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (BAPEX) was held on Tuesday. Chairman of the organization Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meeting which was attended by its Director M Shoeb Cho



Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) organized the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company on Tuesday.





The shareholders and members of board of director of the company attended the meeting, said a press release. Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Chairman of BAPEX board and Secretary, Energy and Mineral Resources Division presided over the AGM.







The audited accounts for the fiscal year 2018-2019 of the company were approved by the shareholders at AGM. During the financial year total income of the company was Tk 467.60 crore, with a net loss of Tk 301.51 crore after transferring of minimum income tax amounting of Tk 2.93 crore.

Leave Your Comments