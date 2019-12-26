Barguna Hospital facing doctor crisis

Newly built 250-bed Barguna district hospital facing crisis of doctors as no new doctors have not yet recruited. Patients urge authorities to appoints adequate number of doctors without further delay. -AA



Prime Minister's pledge project 250 bed construction of sader Hospital is in last phase. Authorities don't yet approve the manpower. On the other hand, 100 bed of hospital is running with only 9 doctors.





Previous this hospital has 50 beds, and then it turns into 100 but not increasing the number of doctors. For the lacking of doctors, patients are deprived from treatments.







After visiting the hospital, it was found that the hospital has an acute medical crisis and only 9 doctors in the 42 posts. A lot of patients, even third floor is also crowded. Besides 250 bed of hospital's construction works are undergoing.







The Office of the Executive Engineer of the Department of Housing and Public Works, Barguna, has been informed, Under the Prime Minister's Promise project, patients of the Barguna Public Works Department took initiative to improve the Barguna District Sadar Hospital from 100 to 250 beds.







The total allocation in two separate packages is Tk 366 million. The work was supposed to be completed on July 15th, 2015. But still it's not made and under processing. Moreover, no air conditioners (AC) and lift were installed in the hospital. But the Public Work Department claim they have done 95% of the works.











---Barguna

Leave Your Comments