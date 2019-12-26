Winter fair, cake festival held in Thakurgaon

Thakurgaon Women Welfare Club president Nusrat Jahan visiting cake stalls at a winter fair in Thakurgaon district on Thursday. -AA



A day-long winter fair and cake festival was held at Eco Pathshala College in Gobindanagar of Thakurgaon on Tuesday. The fair was decorated with a total of 15 stalls and various types of winter cakes such as Morog Pitha, Pati Sapta, Suji Puli, Bhapa Pitha and many more.Teachers and students of different schools and colleges of the upazila opened their own stalls to display varities of cakes.





President of Thakurgaon Women Welfare Club Nusrat Jahan inaugurated the cake festival and visited different stalls. Chairman of Bangladesh Tourist Corporation Ram Chandra Das, Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr KM Kamruzzaman Selim were present in the fair.Guests at the program visited different stalls, had winter cakes and encourage students.









---Firoj Amin Sarkar, Thakurgaon

