Cold-hit people get blankets in Meherpur

A blanket distribution program among poor cold-hit people was held at 4-ward of Pirojpur union in Meherpur on Wednesday morning.







Pirojpur Union Parishad Member Arman Ali was the chief guest in the blanket distribution program and from his own fund; he distributed more than 600 blankets among poor cold-hit people of different unions of Meherpur sadar upazila.





Headmaster of Komorpur High School Nur Islam, UP Secretary Ershad Ali, general secretary of ward Awami League Khaksar Ali, Abul Kalam Kalu, Jelehar Mondol, Azmot Ali,Abdul Hamid, Rahed Ali and other Awami League leaders were present in the blankets distribution program.









