Ittefaq celebrates its 67th anniversary

Sundarganj UNO Solaiman Ali cutting a cake with others to celebrate the 67th founding anniversary of the Daily Ittefaq in Sundarganj of Gaibandha on Tuesday. -AA



One of the leading dailies of Bangladesh the Ittefaq celebrated its 67th founding anniversary at Sundarganj upazila parisad hall room in Sundarganj of Gaibandha on Tuesday.





Sundarganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Soleman Ali was the chief guest in the program presided over by journalist Habibur Rahman Hobi and conducted by AKM Samsul Haque.





Sundarganj upazila engineer Abul Monsur, police investigator Tazul Islam, secondary education officer Mahmud Hossain Mondal, upazila convener of the protest 'Nodi Bachao Desh Bachao' Sadekul Islam Dulal was the special guests in the program.





Upazila reporter of the Ittefaq Rashidul Alam Chand, journalist Shah Md Redwanur Rahman, the Inqilab correspondent Mosharraf Hossain Bulu and other reporters and correspondents of different newspapers spoke in the program about the past and present of the newspaper.Before starting discussion session guests cut the cake and wished a successful long journey of the newspaper.











----Shah Md Redwan, Sundarganj, Gaibandha

