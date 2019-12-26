Economics behind the far-right turn of politics





The world is moving towards a situation in which support for right-wing parties are on the rise. Not only in least developed countries, in developed countries too right-wing parties are raising their heads in number more than before.







Though parties proclaiming Islamic faith like ISIS, Taliban, etc. are having the world attention, fundamentalist parties proclaiming other faiths are also gaining strength and occupying dominant positions in their respective countries.This is a common scenario in the present world.







Through a western propaganda the world is being led to the belief that the problem is only Islamic fundamentalists and terrorists, but fundamentalists and terrorists belonging to Christian, Buddhist, Hindu religions are not less in number. This trend is not accidental, rather an inevitable situation arisen out of the economic condition.The economic recession since 2008 is giving shape to the present political situation in the world.







Economics professors Manuel Funke, Moritz Schularick and Christoph Trebesch have done a research on the relation between economic shock and political trend over a long period worldwide.







Entitled 'Going to Extremes: Politics after Financial Crisis, 1870-2014', the research paper has found out 'the political fall-out from systemic financial crises over the past 140 years' and covered 20 advanced economies and more than 800 general elections.





Their 'key finding is that policyuncertainty rises strongly after financial crises as government majorities shrink and polarizationrises. After a crisis, voters seem to be particularly attracted to the political rhetoric of theextreme right, which often attributes blame to minorities or foreigners. On average, far-rightparties increase their vote share by 30% after a financial crisis.'







They wrote in 'Introduction', 'With the catastrophe of the 1930s in mind, the fear of political radicalization in the wake of economic and financial disasters looms large in public discourse. Recent events in the Eurozone support such concerns. Since 2008, two-party systems that were stable for decades were swept away in the wake of the economic and financial turmoil.





New political forces have since entered parliament and gained ground, while others have disappeared from the political map. In many countries, parties on the extreme right such as Front National in France or Golden Dawn in Greece have scored major electoral successes.'







Joseh E. Stiglitz wrote in his January 3rd Project Syndicate article, The Great Malaise Continues, 'The obstacles the global economy faces are not rooted in economics, but in politics and ideology. The private sector created the inequality and environmental degradation with which we must now reckon. Markets won't be able to solve these and other critical problems that they have created, or restore prosperity, on their own. Active government policies are needed.'







Therefore, according to Stiglitz, the obstacles the global economy faces are rooted in politics and ideology. On the other hand, Funke, Schularick and Trebesch's finding is that the obstacles the global politics faces are rooted in the global economic crises. These two views are not contradictory, which may seem so at first glance, ratherconsistent with each other. Why, let us see below.







The three researchers wrote, 'The typical political reaction to financial crises is as follows: votes for far-right parties increase strongly, government majorities shrink, the fractionalization of parliaments rises and the overall number of parties represented in parliament jumps. These developments likely hinder crisis resolution and contribute to political gridlock. The resulting policy uncertainty may contribute to the much-debated slow economic recoveries from financial crises.'







So, the political fallout of financial shocks is the increased popularity and victories of far right parties that lead to political gridlock and policy uncertainty which again lead to slow economic recovery.Clearly, the effect is vice versa. The above-mentioned research is prompted by the incidents of rise of far right parties and candidates in countries around the world. New insights can be found by judging the present American presidential campaign in light of the findings from this research.







Stiglitz writes that the US suffers from a milder form of the fiscal austerity. Some 500,000 fewer people are employed by the public sector in the US than before the crisis. The Obama era is much better than the Bush era, but the US has not yet fully recovered from the shock of the economic crisis.







The consequence is: 'The extended aftermath of the financial collapse of 2008 has given Trump the opportunity to exploit a political opening: the shift to the right that predictably follows such crises.' (Can This Really Be Donald Trump's Republican Party?, by Thomas B. Edsall, The New York Times, 16 December 2015) Trump in America is not alone.





There are Trumps in other countries too, with or without any religious garb. Without defeating the political evils of the far right, real economic progress that reduces inequality and lessens the burden on the poor, the minority, the foreigners, the marginalized, the weak, etc. will be beyond the horizon.





Alamgir Khan writes on theatre, education and socio-political issues

