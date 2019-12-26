Ayushmann veers into new territory



Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to do an action thriller. The actor's line up for next year consists of three reunions and an action thriller, which is going to be Khurrana's first in the genre. While 'Article 15' was more of a social thriller with more of an everyday hero kind of a lead character, Khurrana is expected to play the stereotypical hero in the film now.





"Ayushmann has signed up to do a film for Karan Johar. It is an action thriller and that is all we know at the moment. Having said that, the film will be unlike other films where he has been seen as a vulnerable character rather than playing the role of a stereotypical star.







However, this film will have Ayushmann also doing some action, and it should be announced soon," says a source. Meanwhile, the Vicky Donor actor already has films like 'Gulabo Sitabo' with director Shoojit Sircar, 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan' for producer Anand L Rai and another film with 'Article 15' director Anubhav Sinha.



