Is Big B unwell again?



Is it just a routine fever or is it something more? The truth, it seems, lies somewhere in between. While it is true that Amitabh bachchan is down with a fever and cold, it is also a fact that doctors have advised the family to not allow him to travel.





An angry close family friend said, "Of course Amitji was very keen to be in New Delhi for this very special occasion. But he has caught a chill, thanks to days of shooting in minus-zero temperature in the freezing snow in Slovakia for the film 'Chehre'. Directors need to understand the fragility of his health and stop putting him through such grueling climatic conditions.







His body can't take it any longer." Surely Mr Bachchan can put an end to such punishing shooting? Says the friend, "He would never say no to be professional. The script demanded the shooting on Slovakia. But it was up to the makers to make the changes."





