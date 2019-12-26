Mimi gets trolled for playing carom!

Tollywood's latest connection to politics, Mimi Chakraborty is yet again facing the wrath of netizens; this time for playing carom inside the party office. The actor-turned-TMC MP was also brutally trolled ever since she posted a video.





The actor-politician who was elected from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency recently enjoyed some carom time with her party workers while on a visit to a TMC office in her constituency.





Mimi took to his Facebook handle to share the video and captioned it: "A moment of playing carom at the party office, just before leaving for the day." But she had the least idea about the consequences and how netizens would react.





One angry user wrote: "You don't have time to go to the Parliament but to play carom. Extraordinary indeed!!" Another criticized her for shifting her main focus: "Politics is not a sport, look at people.







You have posted a video of playing carom, but not anything about your activity at the party office." But, there are some followers who stood by the actor. One such user defended her action saying: "As she is an actor who has joined politics, she is being trolled. Don't worry Mimi di; carry on. Nothing to worry about such criticism."



