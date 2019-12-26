Himi busy with multiple tele-dramas



Young model-actress Jannatul Sumaiya Himi passing a busy time on the small screen. She is now being seen more in tele-dramas rather than drama serials. Due to her studies, the actress is giving her free schedule only to single-episode tele-dramas nowadays.







Himi has recently completed working in three tele-dramas titled 'Bhalobashar Phol', 'Bhul Thekey Bhul' and 'Biggyapan Prahoson'. Each will present the actress in three unique roles, Himi informs.





The actress has completed the shooting of 'Bhalbashar Phol' on Sunday. The tele-drama is produced by Bangladesh Television while the other dramas 'Bhul Thekey Bhul' and 'Biggyapon Prahoson' have been directed by Kamrul Hasan.





Himi is studying BBA at North South University. The actress informs that she is really grateful to her mother for helping her out in balancing between her acting career and university study. She said, "My mother has helped me the most to reach where I am today."





She further said, "I always try to focus working in dramas with a good story. As I am also busy with my studies, I am not working in drama serials at the moment. I am just acting in single-episode dramas.""After completing my education, I might take acting as a full-time profession and work in different projects," she added.

