NZ look to level up against Aussies

Australian pace duo Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins seen at a training session on Wednesday.



After being hit by injuries in the first Test against Australia, New Zealand will hope the return of Trent Boult facilitates their success in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.





Boult, who was ruled out of the first Test due to a rib injury, is one of three New Zealanders in the top 15 of the MRF Tyres ICC Test Rankings for bowling.







The fast bowler was a big miss for the visitors in Perth, as they deployed debutant Lockie Ferguson to take his place. However, Ferguson, too, was ruled out of most of the Test, after incurring a right calf muscle strain on the first day.





While Ferguson will be unavailable for the second Test, Boult will slot back in. Skipper Kane Williamson also revealed a second change in their line-up, with Tom Blundell taking the spot of Jeet Raval at the top of the order.







Australia, too, lost a fast bowler halfway through the Test, as Josh Hazlewood picked up a hamstring injury on day two. Tim Paine confirmed that James Pattinson will replace him at the MCG, but whether Australia will deploy a fifth seamer in Michael Neser remains unclear. The Australia skipper has said that Neser is very much in the mix for a debut, but expects to take a final call on the morning of the Test.





--ICC

