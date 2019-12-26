England, South Africa set for Boxing Day cracker

South Africa's head coach Mark Boucher (L) and bowler Vernon Philander (R) speak together as they attend a team training session at the Supersport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, on December 20, 2019. -AFP



England have lost key players to illness, while South Africa, with their revamped structure, are on the path of recovery. The two teams, both wounded but dangerous, are hungry to have a go at each other.





Both England and South Africa are playing their second ICC Test Championship series. While England are third on the table with two wins, South Africa are last, having been swept by India.





There is, however, a fresh optimism about Faf du Plessis' men. A new coaching set-up, with Mark Boucher in charge, and Jacques Kallis, Charl Langeveldt and Paul Harris in consulting roles, has revitalised them, with Graeme Smith pulling the strings as CSA acting director of cricket.







They are also set to hand Test debuts to Rassie van der Dussen and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius. With Temba Bavuma missing through injury, it will be up to van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock to shore up the middle order.





England, meanwhile, have plenty of concerns, with a virus having hit the camp. While Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer have recovered and are likely to play, Chris Woakes has been laid low. Jack Leach, the spinner, who was struck by gastro on the tour of New Zealand, has also been ill in South Africa.







However, all-rounder Ben Stokes practiced with the England team on Wednesday ahead of the first Test against South Africa. Earlier, Ben Stokes' father took seriously ill and was admitted to hospital; while the all-rounder missed practice on Tuesday attending to his father.







Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow are the most likely replacements to the XI, should the need arise. The good news for the visitors is that pacer James Anderson is set to play his first Test since limping off in August at the start of the Ashes.











---ICC

