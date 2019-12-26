Army's winning streak continues

An action during Walton Victory Day Volleyball Tournament at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium on Wednesday. -BVF



Bangladesh Army's final run in the ongoing 10-day Victory Day Volleyball Tournament continued as they pulled off their 3rd successive victory thrashing Bangladesh Jail (Prison Directorate) by 25-17, 25-9, 25-9 (3-0) points in a Group A match at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium on Wednesday.





Earlier, Bangladesh Army made a good start beating Power Development Board (PDB) by straight 3-0 sets in their first match last Sunday and earned their 2nd successive win beating BKSP also by straight 3-0 sets on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Navy and Power Development Board claimed their 2nd consecutive victories of the competition at the same day.





Bangladesh Navy upstaged Fire Service and Civil Defense by 25-12- 25-12, 25-9 (3-0) set points in a Group B match after beating Titas Club by straight 3-0 sets on MondayPower Development Board (PDB) beat Bangladesh Ansar& VDP by 25-22, 25-13, 25-23 points in another Group A match after beating Bangladesh Jail (Prison Directorate) by 3-0 sets.







Three more matches will be held today at the same venue. Power Development Board will take on BKSP at 11 am; Bangladesh Army will face against Bangladesh Ansar at 1 pm while Bangladesh Air Force will meet with Titas Club at 3 pm.





Ten teams including holder Power Development Board (PDB), runners-up Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Army, Titas Club, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police, Fire Service and Civil Defense, Bangladesh Jail and BKSP are taking part in the ten-day meet.



Earlier, PDB clinched the Victory Day Volleyball'2018 title beating Bangladesh Navy by straight 3-0 sets in the final at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium here while Bangladesh Army finished 3rd beating Bangladesh Air Force by 3-1 sets at the same venue.





The participating teams are: Group A - Power Development Board (PDB), Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Jail (Prison Directorate), BKSP and Bangladesh Ansar & VDP.Group B - Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Titas Club, Bangladesh Police and Fire Service & Civil Defense.









---AA Correspondent

