Mahedi's transformation from worthless to priceless

Dhaka Platoon all-rounder Mahedi Hasan playing a shot while Chattogram Challengers pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana celebrates after claiming a wicket in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). -BCB



Both Mahedi Hasan and Mehedi Hasan Rana hit the headlines during the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Chattogram phase matches with their standout performance but both were treated as valueless before BPL.





Mahedi is best known for his exploits with the ball in domestic cricket but he surprised everyone with his exploits with the bat in Chattogram phase for Dhaka Platoon.





With many local and overseas starts under their belt, Dhaka Platoon build up one of the best teams on papers in this special BPL edition. Despite ample match-winners in their kitty, Dhaka Platoon suffered early setback in BPL Dhaka leg. In the mean time they missed local hero Tamim Iqbal's service in their first match in Chattogram leg.







But Dhaka, who started Chattogram part with fifth position, finished the port city leg with third position in the table and their back-to-back wins was largely thanks to underrated spin all-rounder Mahedi Hasan who grabbed the spot light with swashbuckling batting at number three. He was adjudged the player of match for both times.





Mahedi stole the show with a stellar all-round display against Cumilla Warriors that ensured Dhaka's third victory of the ongoing tournament. Mahedi Hasan kept Cumilla under check as he was disciplined with ball. He gave just nine runs and took two wickets in his four over spell.







The promotion of Mahedi to No.3 as a pinch hitter proved vital as he top-scored with 29-ball 59, helping Dhaka recover from a poor start to reach the goal with one ball to spare. The contest seemed to go out of Cumilla's hands when Mahedi charged Cumilla bowlers.







"Cumilla have Mujeeb and he is difficult to play. My wicket was not valuable; they must not have counted me as a batsman. I was sent to handle Mujeeb. I got to bat against the off-spinner, I took chances and got success," Mahedi said after the match against Cumilla Warriors.





After a successful experiment with Mahedi, Dhaka's think tanks yet again sent Mahedi to No.3 and Mahedi yet again dazzled with bat, this time against Sylhet Thunder in Dhaka's last match in Chattogram phase.





Mahedi yet again injected life into Dhaka's BPL campaign with destructive batting with 28-ball 56 as Dhaka finished third in point table. Mahedi's bowling in the Sylhet's innings was solid but unspectacular, taking 1 for 33 off 3 overs, his wicket being that of clean-hitter Andre Fletcher.







Dhaka's opener Tamim Iqbal has timed his performance perfectly with 49-ball 60 during a tricky chase of 175 but it was Mahedi's 28-ball 56 in the first half that played the key role in Dhaka registering their fourth win of the tournament. Despite showing capability of big-hitting in T20 format Mahedi still focusing on his bowling as his main strength.





"I had batted well at No 3 in the last game, so the team thought I should bat again in this position. I had started well as a batsman initially, but now bowling is my strength so I identify more as a bowling all-rounder," he added. Another underrated bowler Mehedi Hasan Rana drew some attention of the selectors with outstanding bowling in Chattogram phase.





The Chandpur born left handed pacer who is playing for Chattogram Challengers impressed the local crowds with 13 wickets from four matches as Chattogram remained on top in the point table. His impressive bowling in death overs and ability to swing the new ball caught many eyes.



He finished the leading wicket taker after ending Chattogram phase. Mehedi drew first attention during Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh where he was once seen as a future Bangladesh prospect but a couple of injuries made him out of focus.







Leave Your Comments