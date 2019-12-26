NPO directed to telecast productivity documentary



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, on Tuesday directed National Productivity Organization (NPO) to telecast time befitting documentary on productivity in television to aware grass roots people.





In the documentary, he said, strategy of boosting productivity and its benefit in industries, factories, agriculture and others sectors have to be filmed with highest professionalism.The minister passed this directives while chairing the 14th meeting of National Productivity Council at industries ministry, said a press release, reports BSS.





In the meeting, the decision of inclusion productivity contents in academic curriculum, signing MoU between NPO and women entrepreneurs' organizations, implementing national productivity master plan and strengthening NPO's organizational efficiency taken after elaborate discussion.Industries Secretary Abdul Halim and representatives of different government offices and trade bodies were present.

