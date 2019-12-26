Cauliflower cultivation gains popularity in Mirsharai



Cauliflower cultivation is gaining popularity in the Mirassorai. Farmers sources said a bumper production of cauliflower has been achieved in the district this season. Growers are also getting good market prices.





In this situation, cultivators are expecting Tk 300 million profit this year. The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), sources said some 520 hectares of land have been brought under the cultivation of cauliflower with the production target of 12,700 tons.





Noimul Azad said, "I cultivated cauliflower on three bighas of land this season. I have already made a profit of Tk 50,000 and expecting Tk 40,000 more till the end of the season." Faruq Hossein said he started farming cauliflower 10 years ago.





The grower said, "I was the only grower who had grown cauliflower in the village that time. Now, at least 20 farmers in the area are engaged in farming the item." Tilam Hossein, a vegetable wholesaler in Dhaka Road area of the district town, said a good number of cauliflowers have been sent to different districts across the country. DAE official Shohrab Hossein said weather and soil of the district is congenial for cauliflower cultivation.





Many people have attained financial solvency by growing the tasty and popular vegetable. Executive director of a local NGO said only 5,000 people had cultivated cauliflower in the district around five years ago. Now the number has stood at about 12,000.





With ample production accompanied by favorable weather condition and timely supply of necessary agri-input, cauliflower farmers are getting satisfactory market price in this peak time in district.





During the period last year, they were severely frustrated as they had to sell each dozen of cauliflower average Tk 55 to 60 against Tk 60 to 62 production cost including seeds, labor and fertilizer.





This year they are selling each dozen of fresh cauliflower at Tk 120 to 130 against Tk 50 to 55 production cost. Meanwhile, 500 extreme poor farmers of the region have become self-reliant growing cauliflower this season as they are getting expected market price and bumper output, said farmer Golzar Rahman.







According to Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office sources, farmers are to spend between Tk 20,000 to 25,000 to grow a bigha of cauliflower well in the fertile land but they will earn Tk 50,000 to 70,000 paying available production cost.When asked a DAE official told this correspondent, the soil and atmosphere of the region are quite favorable for growing vegetable including cauliflower in the winter season.







"I have planted over 8000 seedling of high breed cauliflower on 65 decimal of land spending Tk 29, 000," said farmer Soleman Hossain "I have started harvesting the vegetable from the last week of November and sold each cauliflower at Tk 20 to 22 in the retail market." he added.





Getting repeated profit, the cauliflower farming is increasing in the region with assistance of agriculture officers in five upazilas of the district. The farming has created job opportunity for the marginal day laborers, DAE official said.





