Poor suffer most as bone-chilling cold hits Chattogram

Severe cold wave is sweeping over the regions of Chattogram. -AA



Cold wave with dense fog paralyses life of rural, urban poor people Intensity of cold wave with dense fog has increased on Wednesday, paralysing normal life of urban and rural people in the Chattogram districts. Particularly the poor, children and old people have been suffering much in this changed situation which is prevailing in the country for the last few days.





The recent cold waves accompanied with chilled winds and dense fogs has made life difficulties especially for the low income people of the port city, as the hostile weather adds to their sufferings.





The persistent dense fog for the last few days has also disrupted road and water communications as transports were delayed for at least 4-6 hours in reaching their destinations on Friday. The northern wind along with ongoing moderate cold wave has already made the lives of the poor miserable.





Day labourers, hawkers and makeshift vendors have to open their shop late in the morning and close early at night as both the sellers and buyers are affected by the ongoing cold wave.Marjina Begum, a day labourer at a construction sites, said construction works in most of the places in city have been suspended. "







Elderly people, children and new-born babies are mostly vulnerable to sickness with the biting cold sweeping the region. Many of them are suffering from pneumonia," said Dr ATM Mizanur Rahman.Meanwhile, dense fog and cold spell partially paralysed life in port city with massive disruption of air, water and road communications causing untold sufferings to thousands of people.





The sufferings of daily wage earners like day labourers, rickshaw pullers and farm labourers have also mounted. Met office sources said the temperatures marked further fall due to decrease in humidity and the blowing of Himalayan winds from the north and north-western directions. Mounting cold spell with mild chilly wind and heavy fog has triggered cold-related diseases.





The number of patients suffering from pneumonia, asthma and respiratory complications increased. Paediatrics wards of the hospital have become overcrowded with patients attacked with cold related diseases. Many patients had to stay on the floor of the wards. A huge number of children, attacked with viral fever, ARTI (Acute Respiratory Tract Infection), bronchitis, pneumonia and diarrhoea, are being admitted to the hospital.





Many elderly patients, attacked with asthma, bronchitis, respiratory infection, and cold allergies, are also being rushed to the hospital. Met Officials said foggy weather will continue for next two to three days.







Dense fog and cold wave largely paralyzed the life in Chattogram and its adjacent areas for disruption of air, water and road communications causing huge sufferings to thousands of people. Chattogram has witnessed intolerable cold with dense fog as cold wave is sweeping over different parts of the region, said Mahamudul Islam, a meteorologist at the district Met Office.





Dense fog and cold wave largely paralyzed the life in Chattogram and its adjacent areas for disruption of air, water and road communications causing huge sufferings to thousands of people. Chattogram has witnessed intolerable cold with dense fog as cold wave is sweeping over different parts of the region, said Mahamudul Islam, a meteorologist at the district Met Office.

Leave Your Comments