Sazzad, special person, no more

Sazzad Hossein Mustuk



Some of you may recollect the name of Sazzad Hossein Mustuk. He went to Abu Dhabi with the Bnagladesh Special Olympics team and was one of our best table tennis players.







He participated in two events, Singles and Unified Doubles, and made every Bangladeshi proud by winning gold medals in both the events. It was a matter of honor for the country that he got the Gold Medal for the Singles event. He was a special man, gifted with special abilities in sport.





He passed away this evening in Narail, his home town. His kidney had failed and he was on dialysis for a long time. It was a match he could not win.







Dr. Hafiz took special care of him to bring his diabetes under control during the Abu Dhabi World Games. We will be always grateful for those efforts.







Mustuk was such an amiable person. Happy with very little. Let us pray that his eternal soul goes to heaven. "We surely belong to Allah and to Him we shall return."

