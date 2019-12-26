Cold wave grips Bangladesh

Slum dwellers on Wednesday were seen trying to keep them warm by setting fire at a pot in cold.



Another cold wave has hit the northwestern part of the country with the mercury dropping to 6.2 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tetulia.





A mild cold wave is sweeping through Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and Tangail and Kushtia districts, Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque media.





Nearly 6,000 people have been affected by various cold-related diseases in the 24 hours till Wednesday. Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 967 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection.





Another 2,059 were treated for diarrhoea, and 2,919 for diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.Forty-four deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and December 24 due to cold-related diseases.





"Different areas of the country, especially Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram, might witness light rainfall for two days, starting from Thursday. The temperature may drop slightly as a result. The cold wave may also reach a moderate level."





The lowest temperature in the country was recorded in Tetulia at 9.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. In Dhaka, the mercury was at 13.2 degrees Celsius at the time.





Meteorologists had hinted that another cold wave might arrive in the country on Dec 28, after moderate rainfall on Dec 26 and 27. However, the cold wave has arrived ahead of time.





