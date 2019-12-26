Dhaka, Delhi push youth affairs exchange programs



Bangladesh and India have planned to strengthen relationship between the two countries through exchange of ideas involving youths.





The Indian Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh and India on cooperation over youth matters.





Exchange programs in the field of youth affairs between Bangladesh and India will help promote exchange of ideas, values and culture amongst youths and consolidate friendly relations, according to Press Information Bureau (PIB), India.





It will help develop international perspective among the youth and expand their knowledge and expertise in the areas of youth affairs, India says.





The MoU on cooperation over youth affairs was one of the bilateral documents signed on October 5 in New Delhi during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit, reports UNB.





Both Bangladesh and India will cooperate with each other to commemorate the upcoming anniversaries of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020; 50 years of Bangladesh's War of Liberation; and the establishment of India-Bangladesh bilateral diplomatic ties in 2021.





India recognized that Bangladesh is today its largest trading partner in South Asia and the total trade crossed US$ 10 billion with a 52 percent increase in Bangladeshi exports which has crossed $1 billion.

