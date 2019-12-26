'Tougher movement if main culprits not arrested'

General Student Rights Council on Wednesday threatened a tougher movement if the attackers are not arrested soon. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



The Dhaka University (DU) students, who have been protesting demanding punishment for those involved in the attack on DUCSU Vice-president Nurul Haque Nur, have threatened that they would go for tougher movement if the attackers are not arrested immediately.





They also demanded immediate arrest of Dhaka University (DU) chapter Chhatra League president Sanjit Chandra Das and Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) assistant general secretary Saddam Hossain for their connection with the attack.





They came up with the demand at a press conference at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Wednesday. Bangladesh General Student Rights Council (BGSRC) joint convener Rashed Khan said, "After being students of DU, we have been subject to repeated attacks. But we're not getting justice.







So far, only three people have been arrested in connection with the attack. All those arrested are leaders of the Muktijoddha Mancha. " He said though BCL president Sanjit and general secretary Saddam led the attack, they have not been arrested yet. "





Unless they're arrested and brought under the law, the movement will be tougher." "No case could be filed immediate as we were injured. The police did not inform us before the case. We demand that our complaint be taken as a case," he added.





Rashed said physical conditions of many of the attack victims, including Jewel, Sohail and Tuhin Farabi, who are getting treatment at DMCH, has deteriorated. "But doctors and the director of DMCH are all claiming that they are doing well, which is sad. Because it's not true."





The joint convener of the BGSRC, injured Tuhin Farabi, has been taken to a high-dependency unit (HDU) of the hospital. The hospital's director, Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin, confirmed the information. Earlier, he was shifted to the cabin on Tuesday after his physical condition started improving.





The director said, "Farabi was transferred from the ICU to the cabin. But he is suffering from breathing problem due to the pressure from the extra visitors there. In view of the issue, he has been transferred to HDU. But he is fine. He can walk to the toilet by himself."





Another joint convener of the BGSRC APM, Shuail, who was thrown off the two-storey DUCSU building at the day of attack, still remains unconscious.





He was sent in intensive care unit (ICU) Tuesday night after a successful surgery on his head.DMCH Deputy Director Dr Abdur Rahim said, "Suhail's surgery has been successfully completed. He is fine. He was shifted to the observation ward."





In a briefing on the condition of the injured held on Tuesday afternoon, doctors said the condition of four people, including VP Nur, is well but Suhail is not out of danger.







Professor Dr Rajiul Haque of the department of Neurosurgery said, "Suhail is suffering from fractures, pain in the waist and swelling in the eyes. As a result, he is not out of danger. "





However, Nur's condition was better than before, said hospital director Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin. He says, "Nur is talking, walking. He is free from danger.""Everyone will be released from the hospital shortly," he added.







On Sunday afternoon, BCL and Muktijoddha Mancha activists attacked VP Nur and his associates with rods, sticks and stamps. At least 30 people, including some students from Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University and city colleges, were injured in the attack.







Leave Your Comments