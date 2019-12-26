An existential play





Nora Helmer's transformation, in Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House (1879), is revolutionary. I mean, Nora's attempt of becoming a self-conscious entity--an existential being--from an object like entity is quite fascinating.







Coincidentally, Ibsen's portrayal of Nora, even before Jean-Paul Sartre (1905-1980), is an existential one, and Nora's character personifies the Sartrean concepts, being-in-itself and being-for-itself. And this writing focuses on Nora's evolution from being-in-itself to being-for-itself.





According to the article, "Existentialism: An endless narrative," the essence of existentialism is an attempt to look upon human life from a new perspective on the basis of human choices and of being responsible for the consequences of the taken-choices rather than accepting or being hegemonies by the social, political, and religious met narratives.







Sartre considers that a human existence heads its essence and nothing of a being is predestined, because every individual is a being-for-itself, a self-conscious entity, capable of creating meaning of life by choosing freely and, as discussed, by taking responsibility of the taken-choices.





However, the title of the play, A Doll's House, itself is a worth mentioning evidencefor this evaluation. The word 'Doll'--being an example of the 'being-in-itself' category--resembles Nora, as a daughter and a wife, as she utters: "I have been your doll wife, just as at home I was Daddy's doll child."







In general, a doll has no self to create meaning for, in fact, the essence of a doll precedes its existence and has nothing to do by itself, because events are always predetermined for a doll. Nora, herself, feels the same, as she recalls, "He [her father] used to call me his baby doll, he played with me as I used to play with my dolls."





And, later, she tries to make herself out of the dollness of her character. Besides, this writing focuses on Nora's evolution from a conventionally delineated individual--a doll--to an existential individual. Significantly, the transformation of Nora is different from than that of any masculine character because there is a constant Othering process working that makes Nora's transformation an extended version of existentialism--a feminist one.





Somewhat, the idea of patriarchy and its practices are no longer associated with gender, rather it has become a universal language of expressing practised-authoritativeness. In the play, A Doll's House, for example, Torvald, and Nora's father practise authoritative power over Nora, and, interestingly, she practises over her three children, as she utters, "And the children in turn have been my dolls."







Besides, Nora's husband, Torvald, in a sense, is an object of established patriarchal thinking and a victim, as well, because he is a slave of the androcentric social discourse--in fact, a less liberated individual than Nora. Torvald, is not an existential individual, because "it is society, its institutions and authorities, which speak through him."





The New Woman--a late 19th century feminist ideal--declines the stereotypical "feminine ideal of self-sacrifice" and celebrates the freedom of choice and "values self-fulfilment and independence" in order to redefine Equality from an individualistic viewpoint rather than that of conforming the already-outlined concepts associated with traditional-equality because the New Woman is quite a personal approach that even infringes with some of the traditional feminist ideals.







However, Ibsen's Nora is not wholly associable with the concept, the New Woman, because of the post-World Wars modifications of the ideal as an upshot of the rapid socio-political and psychosocial alterations. But Nora can be called a significant example of a self-emancipated individual, and her depiction as a revolutionary individual, in the developmental period of the New Woman, would become more reminiscent, if she is read with a reference to Emma Bovary of Gustave Flaubert's novel, Madame Bovary.





Interestingly, according to some of the late 20th and 21st century's interpretations, Nora is a femme fatale character. Nevertheless, from an existential viewpoint, the femme-fatalenessof her character does not seem problematic at all, because, according to existential paradigm, there is no given ethical standard to judge an individual's actions and thoughts, but a personal aesthetic-based rational-faculty that may justify a person's independently chosen acts,







for example, Nora's attempt of forging her father's signature in order to save her husband's (Helmer's) life. Nora did use her charm to facilitate the process of getting and returning the money and, as well, to keep the entire plot secret, because she is well-aware of the conventional definition of wives and their rights.





Apart from the act of forging, Nora, as a wife, according to the convention, "cannot borrow without her husband's consent," but, she transgresses the boundary set by the patriarchy. Though the unorthodoxy of Nora's character has saved Helmer's life, he, being both victim and agent of patriarchy, acts accordingly and misbehaves with his wife.





This could be narrated like: in Helmer's androcentric psyche, the idea of taking care of a husband financially by his wife could be earth-shattering, because patriarchy, as a metanarrative, creates an unconscious delineating that Women are to be taken care by their Men, instead of taking care of their Men.





Nora's transformation from a being-in-itself--a socially constructed person--to a being-for-itself--an existential being--starts with her decision of leaving Helmer's house as a result of her simultaneously taken-choice. And existentialism, as a system of belief, without adding values to freely taken-choices, celebrates freedom of choice of an individual.





But Helmer tries to add conventional value to Nora's choice of leaving his house to continue patriarchal hegemony, as he utters: "This is outrageous. You are betraying your most sacred duty." In response, Nora says: "I have another duty equally sacred," and what is that sacred duty? In Nora's words, the answer is: "My duty to myself."







This is an existential approach to life, and to become an existential being, it is all about choosing the meaning of life independently rejecting all the predetermined values. Existentialism, as a system of belief, does not provide importance to imposed values. Rather it provides importance to self-given values, for example, Nora's decision of educating herself, learning how "to stand alone," of inspiring herself to gather experience on her own.





