Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index





Bangladesh’s capital city was again ranked the worst in Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday morning.





Dhaka had a score of 348 at 8am, which means the air quality was ‘hazardous’.





Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar, Pakistan’s Lahore and India’s Delhi occupied the next three slots with scores of 258, 220 and 210 respectively.





When the AQI value is more than 300, every city dweller may begin to experience more serious health effects.





Everyone is advised to avoid all outdoor activities in this situation.





The air quality is categorised as good when the AQI score remains below 50. The air is classified as moderate when the score is 51-100. The number is between 101 and 150, the air is classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups.





But when the number is more than 300, it is hazardous for everyone.





The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, tells people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.





Bangladesh’s overcrowded capital has been grappling with air pollution for a long time. The quality usually improves during monsoon.

