Man kills woman with knife in front of children, wounds teen





A man killed a woman in north Philadelphia on Wednesday, repeatedly stabbing her and even chasing her outside the home at one point in an attack that also critically injured a teenager and was witnessed by other children, police said.





The 35-year-old woman was found with stab wounds to her stomach and chest after the attack shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Fern Rock neighborhood, police said. She was pronounced dead minutes later at Albert Einstein Medial Center.





A 14-year-old boy found inside the home with a stab wound to his right thigh was taken by police to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. police said.





WPVI-TV reported, citing police, that six children ranging in age from 8 to 16 were in the home at the time of the Christmas morning attack. Chief Inspector Scott Small told the station there were signs of a violent fight inside, with large amounts of blood, broken glass and overturned furniture.





A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect was drinking heavily at a family party and allegedly started arguing and fighting with other guests, police said. Eventually, the police spokeswoman said, he "turned his rage" upon his girlfriend and her son, taking a knife from the kitchen and stabbing the 14-year-old when the teenager tried to disarm him and stabbing the woman and chasing her outside, where she was found.





The 33-year-old suspect was arrested. The names of the victim and suspect weren't immediately released.













