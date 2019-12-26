U.S. military eyes information warfare to defend 2020 elections: report









The U.S. military cyber unit is developing information warfare tactics targeting Russian officials if Moscow interferes with the U.S. elections next year, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.





Citing current and former U.S. officials, the report said that U.S. Cyber Command will attack the personal data of Russian senior leadership and elites if the interference does not stop.





However, the possible targets will not include Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the U.S. officials, adding it will be considered too provocative.





The move came as various agencies within President Donald Trump's administration make efforts to ensure that the 2020 presidential elections are shielded against any foreign meddling.





U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters last week that the Pentagon participates in a whole-of-government approach through U.S. Cyber Command and others to protect the 2020 elections.





Washington has imposed a series of sanctions against Russian individuals and entities, accusing them of meddling in U.S. elections, which Moscow consistently denied.





Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated earlier this month in Washington that all speculations about alleged Russian interference in U.S. domestic processes are baseless.

