Stand by people selflessly: PM to BAF cadets









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said it is everyone's expectation that newly-commissioned officer cadets of Bangladesh Air Force will stand beside people selflessly and serve the country.





"You’ll remain beside people selflessly and serve the country…this is the expectation of all," she said while speaking at the President's Parade 2019 here At Bangladesh Air Force Academy.





From now on, Sheikh Hasina said, the sacred responsibility of protecting country's independence and sovereignty is going to the shoulder of the newly-commissioned officer cadets. "You have to remain aware and always ready to discharge duties," she said.





The Prime Minister said it will be the most important, and first and prime vow of the new members of the Air Force to protect the independence and sovereignty of the country in lieu of their supreme sacrifice.





She said the life of a soldier is a tough one, and patriotism and dutifulness are the sources of that tough life.





"You must not lose your path from that direction," she told the new Air Force officers.





Sheikh Hasina said better character and mental strength can establish an Air Force solider as an ideal one. "You’ve to obey senior officials and maintain the chain of command. By that Bangladesh Air Force will be established as a disciplined force," she said.

