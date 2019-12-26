Info minister slams EC Mahbub





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar should quit his post before delivering the kind of speech he did recently.





EC Mahbub on Wednesday underscored the need for reforming the election process and said public representatives who are elected illegally have no commitment to people or democracy.





Hasan Mahmud said, “I think his statement regarding his failure is just a self-deception. He should quit his post before making such comment.”





