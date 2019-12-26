Man, 65, arrested for ‘rape’ of fifth grader in Chandpur





Police arrested an elderly man over the alleged rape of a fifth grader in Haziganj upazila’s Lodhpara village on Wednesday.





The arrestee was identified as Sultan Kabiraj, 65, son of late Ramjan Ali of the village.





Locals said Sultan raped the 11-year-old girl on December 23 at his house.





Md Alamgir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Haziganj Police Station, said they arrested Sultan and sent the victim to Chandpur Sadar Hospital for medical test.





A local court sent the rape suspect to jail after he was produced before it.

