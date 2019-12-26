98 dengue patients being treated at hospitals





Ninety-eight dengue patients, including 68 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country.





Twenty four dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.





Thirteen of them were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said in its regular update.





It said 101,297 people have been hospitalised with dengue in the country since January. Of them, 100,933 made full recovery.





The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research has received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. It has reviewed 234 of them and confirmed the deaths of 148.

