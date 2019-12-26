Crude bomb found on DU campus









A live crude bomb was recovered from near Madhur Canteen on the Dhaka University campus on Thursday.





Students spotted the bomb lying near the canteen around 11:20am and informed the university authorities, said DU Proctor Prof Dr AKM Golam Rabbani.





Later, they informed Ramna Police Station.





A bomb disposal unit then reached the spot and disposed it of around 12:00pm.





The proctor said it may be the effort of those who are trying to desatabilise the university campus.

