Oikyafront convenes emergency meeting









Jatiya Oikyafront, led by Dr Kamal Hossain, has convened an emergency meeting of its steering committee to work out the alliance’s next course of action.





The meeting is scheduled to be held at Dr Kamal Hossain’s Motijheel chamber around 4pm on Thursday.





Jahangir Alam Mintoo, office secretary of the alliance, said Dr Kamal will preside over the meeting.





He said the meeting will work out the alliance’s action programmes to mark the 1st anniversary of the 11th parliamentary election held on December 30, 2018.

Leave Your Comments