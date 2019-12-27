United Hospital publishes calendar for 'Mujib Year'

United Hospital authorities handing over the 'Mujib Year' calendar to Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday. -AA



To celebrate the 100thbirth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman United Hospital as a commemorative gesture published a calendar designed with photographs of boat captured at home and abroad.





The pictures used in the calendar were taken by highly acclaimed internationally renowned photographer Dr Rashid Un Nabi, Consultant Oncology of United Hospital. Managing Director of United Hospital, Faridur Rahman Khan presented the 2020 calendar to Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, at his office in the Secretariat on Wednesday.







The hospital's Chief of Communication and Business Development, Dr Shagufa Anwar, Chief of Operation and Administration, Brig Gen Shahidul Islam (Retd) and Chief of Clinical Services, Dr MahbubUddin Ahmed were present among others.

