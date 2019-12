The qulkhani for BRAC founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed will be held today (Friday) at Gulshan Central Mosque (Azad Masjid) after Asr prayers, said a press release. His family member requested all the relatives and well-wishers to attend the programme, added the release, reports BSS. Sir Fazle breathed his last on December 20 in Dhaka. He was laid to eternal rest at Banani graveyard on December 22.

