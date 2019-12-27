Inception of CUB's permanent campus held

The inception ceremony of CUB's permanent campus held was held at Purbachal recently. -AA



Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) organized the inception ceremony of its permanent campus in Purbachal area recently. Shahnul Hasan Khan, Executive Chairman of BoT, CUB graced the program as the Chief Guest and inaugurated the event by blowing up balloons.





With the presence of more than 250 students, faculty members and officers, the permanent campus of the university turned into a festive mood.





The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, PEng, Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, among others were present in the program which was supervised by Walid Bin Kader, Acting Head, Department of Natural Sciences.

Leave Your Comments