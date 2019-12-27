Australia firefighters brace for extreme heat wave

This image shows the wildfire behind an emergency vehicle near property on Hat Hill Road in New South Wales. -AP







Firefighters battling wildfires in Australia's most populous state attempted to make headway Thursday amid favorable conditions, before an "extreme heatwave" hits embattled areas on the weekend.





Thousands of firefighters in New South Wales took advantage of cooler weather and continued to strengthen containment lines. More than 70 fires, however, were still burning across the state with areas in the south coast currently at the "watch and act" level issued by fire services.







About 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land have burned nationwide over the past few months, with nine people killed and more than 950 homes destroyed. New South Wales has received the brunt of the damage, with around 850 homes razed in the state.





Authorities are bracing for conditions to deteriorate as high temperatures return. Sydney is forecast to hit 31 degrees Celsius (88 Fahrenheit) on Sunday before reaching 35 C (95 F) on Tuesday. The city's western suburbs could reach 41 C (106 F) on Sunday.





Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rose Barr said a heatwave was currently building in southern parts of New South Wales before worsening on the weekend. "





Some areas are forecast to reach extreme heatwave conditions," she said. "With the increasing heat and winds, the fire danger will worsen into the new week, with Monday and Tuesday most likely to be the most significant fire weather days."





Fire danger ratings remained very high in northwestern New South Wales, and high in Sydney. Meanwhile, South Australian firefighters Thursday were battling wildfires in Adelaide Hills, which has been downgraded to the "advice" level.





South Australia state last week had 86 homes destroyed after wildfires flared in catastrophic conditions. A return of extreme temperatures, however, are expected with Adelaide, the state capital, set to reach a sizzling 40 C (104 F) on Friday to start a four-day heatwave - its second such hot spell in just over a week. "





It was just lovely & spirits were high." Christmas Day offered cooler conditions in many parts of the country as firefighters, many of them volunteers, spent the day trying to contain blazes.





Intense heat is forecast to return again by the weekend, especially in Australia's south, where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius.





The last few months have seen more than 900 homes lost across the dry continent, according to authorities, even though the southern hemisphere summer has not yet reached its mid-point. The fires have destroyed more than 3.7 million hectares across five states and at least six people have died in NSW and two in South Australia during the bushfire emergency.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison used a Christmas message to thank volunteers for their willingness to spend the day away from their families. "As we look forward to next year and as we celebrate this Christmas I want to thank all of those who serve our nation," Morrison said in a video shared on social media on Wednesday morning.





Morrison has faced sustained political pressure as the bushfires have raged, following his decision to take a family holiday to Hawaii last week and his conservative Liberal-National coalition government's climate policies.









---AP, Perth

Leave Your Comments