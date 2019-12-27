UNDP supports 661 poor women financially

Patuakhali Divisional Commissioner Yamin Chowdhury handing over a cheque money to a poor woman under a program funded by UNDP in Patuakhali on Thursday. -AA



In Patuakhali, a financial check for financial assistance has been provided to 611 women members under the Life-Improvement Project for marginalized people. Barisal Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Yamin Chowdhury handed over the check to Patuakhali Municipal Corporation on Thursday morning 10 am at Patuakhali Children's Academy building.







During this period, checks of Tk 4.87 million were distributed among the women and children of the poor people in different categories. In the meantime, 245 people have been awarded business grants, 118 teaching apprenticeship grant, 48 prevent child marriage, and 200 assisted child support grants.







Patuakhali Municipality Mayor Mohiuddin Ahmed chaired the program at UNDP on Thursday morning at 10am at Patuakhali Children's Academy. Divisional Commissioner was spoken there as a chief guest. Patuakhali Deputy Commissioner Md Motiul Islam Chowdhury was present as the special guest on the occasion.





Additional Deputy Commissioner (Overall) Md Hemayet Uddin, The convenor of the Patuakhali Press Club is Swapan Banerjee, Member Secretary of the Patuakhali Press Club, Kajal Baron Das, Farzana Yasmin and slum development officer Bhabani Shankar Singh of Town Planner of Patuakhali Municipality and councilor of municipal area people also present there.









--- Bilas Das, Patuakhali

Leave Your Comments