Joypurhat police distribute blankets among cold-hit people

A blanket distribution program among poor cold-hit people organized by Joypurhat district police was held at Kalai Police Station in Joypurhat on Thursday. Joypurhat Police Super (SP) Mohammad Salam Kabir was the chief guest in the program presided over by OC of Kalai Police Station.





Additional Police Super (SP) Sajjad Hossain, Officer-in Charge (OC) Abdul Maleque, Kalai upazila chairman Helal Uddin Mollah were present in the blankets distribution program with others.







Joypurhat Police Super (SP) Mohammad Salam Kabir said, 'the people who belongs from the rich class of the society should come forward to serve the poor because god loves them most who takes care and support their neighbors in their bad times.











---Md Ataur Rahman, Joypurhat

