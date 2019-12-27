Agro-processing tech training held

Guests attending Agriculture Products Processing Technology Development training at the seminar room of Regional Horticulture Research Station, BARI on Thursday. -AA



Postharvest Technology Division (PHTD) of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI), Gazipur, organized a-day- long training on "preparation and processing of 100% guava natural jelly and guava and pineapple mixed natural jelly at seminar room of Regional Horticulture Research Station (RHRS),





BARI, Shibpur, Narsingdi on Tuesday under the project "Agricultural Product Processing Technology (APPT) Development" with the financial assistance of the Asian Food and Agriculture Cooperation Initiative (AFACI), Rural Development Administr-ation (RDA), Korea.







The program was organized aimed at training up the people to increase the income of farmers, communities and villages through the quality improvement of newly developed or existed products by applying the safe and natural product processing technology to agricultural product for consumption of safe and natural process products, generating income and employment opportunity of the unemployment women and youth.





A total of 30 farmers including unemployment women and youth were imparted need-based training on natural guava jelly and guava and pineapple mixed natural jelly through 100% natural and bioactive approaches considering the consuming of safe and natural nutritious food for all.





Chief guest of Morsheda Akter, Deputy Secretary (Research-1), Ministry of Agriculture, special guest Dr. Md. Asaduzzaman Senior Scientific Officer, OFRD, Shibpur, Narsingdi and Dr Golam Ferdous Chowdhury and its Principal Investigator Dr. Mohammad Mainuddin Molla, Senior Scientific Officer, Postharvest Technology Division, BARI addressed the closing ceremony on Tuesday as focal resource persons while Dr. Md. Nazrul Islam, Principal Scientific Officer was in the chair.





The speakers mentioned every year the production of guava and pineapple is increasing while their present productioncomprises2.42 and 1.29 lakh MT with their cultivated area 11.37 and 102.93 acres of land (BBS, 2018).







But the proper processing and preservation technologies for guava and pineapple are meager in Bangladesh. Although a traditional jelly is found in the market but they are prepared indiscriminately using pectin, chemicals and preservatives.







Therefore, the present training has organized to processing and preparation of chemical and preservative free jelly from guava and pineapple by emphasizing the Sustainable Development Goal 1, 2 and 3 (SDG 1, 2 and 3)





There are many scopes of processing and preserving the guava and pineapple through adopting safe and nutritious technologies to reduce the adulterate in foods and mal nutrition problem, said by the Chief Guest.







Special guest Dr. Md. Golam Ferdous Chowdhury said, the processing of guava and pineapple can help to consume the safe and nutritious food in year round. The PI of the AFACI, APPT-Bangladesh said, it can increase the income of the farmers, communities and villages and may contribute to minimize the poverty of the people.



In besides, the training may contribute to consume 100% natural process food at home scale level too. In day long training, the participants were given practical ideas and knowledge on preparing natural processed products.





The people including guava and pineapple growers both male and female, school teachers and government and non-government officials joined the training in one batch.











---Mahabubul Alam, Gazipur





