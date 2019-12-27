Faiz Ahmad... in the memory

Faiz Ahmad





Faiz Ahmad lived in stirring times. Part of that living had to do with his own contributions to the making of those stirring times. He was an avowed leftist, a member of the Communist Party. But he was not a party propagandist, in that general manner of speaking.







He was one of those intellectual voices which over the decades added rich substance to Marxist philosophy. You could well ask why Marxism had to collapse across the globe despite all that intellectual affluence fleshing its form. The simplest answer is that Marxism did not collapse. What did collapse was poor leadership of the movement and the revisionism which at certain points left it undermined.







In Faiz Ahmad throbbed the soul of a man who believed, and rightly too, that socialism was a credible answer to life's myriad problems. And yet he knew where he could be making mistakes, indeed had made mistakes. The schism within the communist movement in East Bengal/Bangladesh made him join the ranks of those who came to be known as pro-Peking communists.





That was the way he projected himself. And yet there came a time when he veered round to communism with a distinctive pro-Moscow affiliation. There were those who could not quite accept his U-turn from Peking and toward Moscow. But with Faiz it had always been a matter of principle that he could change positions without offering any excuses for his action. It was no volte-face, but a practical acknowledgement of reality.







Faiz Ahmad came of a generation which found its true worth in shaping and upholding values. Commitment was all. Thoughts of pecuniary gain or worldly happiness were possibilities that remained beyond the pale of educated experience.





It was these values which drew Faiz Ahmad into journalism, a job he did to near perfection almost to the end of his life. Like so many others of his generation inhabiting a riotous time in history, he considered journalism to be a profession that would render itself pointless if it did not inform through upholding truth and objectivity.







He worked for a good number of newspapers, like many others of his generation, in succession. It remains a testament to history in our part of the world that Faiz Ahmad, for all his political beliefs, was determined to ensure that nothing would get in the way of his conviction that democratic expression is the inalienable right of all.







That right Faiz Ahmad would make sure would be around when he and his colleagues endeavoured to inform the nation of the many doings around the world. Faiz Ahmad covered the entirety of the Agartala conspiracy through reporting on the proceedings from the special tribunal. He never wavered in his belief that he needed to convey the bare truth to his readers.His diary entries for 1968 and early February 1969 remain a significant note to historical time.





The Agartala case galvanized people in the country not only because the Pakistanis were shooting themselves in the foot by trying to put Bengalis to shame but also because men like Faiz Ahmed were around to turn their despatches on the issue toward a better understanding of the realities, however crude, regarding the case. On an equally serious scale, there remain the many anecdotes related to the case, as Faiz Ahmad saw them.







On day one of the conspiracy trial, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman noticed Faiz Ahmad sitting before him along with other news reporters. In a soft voice, Mujib called out to Faiz, who was too petrified to answer. Bangabandhu called out again, in slightly irritated manner. This time, Faiz Ahmad whispered, "Mujib bhai, we can't talk here. Too many intelligence agency people are around."







Which of course meant that talking had been forbidden by security. Mujib, of course, was not willing to take that response lying down. He simply exploded: "Anyone who wants to live in Bangladesh will have to talk to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman." Silence, loud silence, followed.







Faiz Ahmad's respect for Bangabandhu was abiding. His differences with him over policy, over the way the country was administered, were another matter. That was only natural, given the value system on which Faiz's generation worked, given the political tolerance Bangabandhu underscored throughout his career. Faiz Ahmad was a political being, a journalist of integrity and a patron of the arts.







His creative imagination was but a landscape of literature. His belief that a sense of purpose lay behind politics was a conviction that never left him. In similar fashion, he knew that journalism was a necessary weapon in the job of ensuring the progression of politics to the higher peaks of existence.







The passing of Faiz Ahmad is one more hint of the descent of twilight on a generation that once let light pass through our lives even as darkness threatened to engulf the land. He was of an age which now belongs, almost, to the ages.

(Faiz Ahmad passed away in 2012. This article is a reprint)





The writer is Editor-in-Charge,

The Asian Age



