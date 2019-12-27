I will do a character like 'Kabir Singh', says Janhvi



Almost every actor, director and producer has been asked their opinion on 'Kabir Singh' by now, and looks like Janhvi Kapoor also has something to say. In the latest episode of 'No Filter Neha', Janhvi was asked by host Neha Dhupia if she would ever consider a role like Shahid Kapoor's divisive one in 'Kabir Singh'. The actor said that she would. "I loved Kabir Singh. I understand people's concern.







I think cinema in our country plays such a big part in creating an impression on the minds of the general public, so I understand why people feel that it might encourage men to act a certain way. But it's art! It's not supposed to cater to societal norms, and what is right and what is wrong. It's one man's reality, it's one man's opinion of someone's reality. It's a grey character, that's the point of it.

