Ranbir reconsiders Devil



Ranbir Kapoor is Sandeep Vanga's choice for his next Hindi venture Devil. However, one hears that he is having second thoughts about playing a character almost as dark as Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker'. A source close to Ranbir notes, "Ranbir loves the script





It's dark, crazy, and unpredictable, but is this a good time to go crazy on the audience? Joker may be filling up the theatres, but look at how much hatred its garnering from responsible sections of society all over the world." Lest we forget, Sandeep Vanga's last release 'Kabir Singh' attracted a huge amount of flak for its hero's misogyny. Ranbir, we hear, is in no mood to do a dark negative character at this juncture. Vanga may have to go to another actor with Devil.

