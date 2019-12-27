'Had no reference point to play Savitribai in Tanhaji'

Kajol



Actor Kajol says she felt responsible towards her role in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' as there was no reference point to play Savitiribai, the wife of the titular character.





The actor's husband, Ajay Devgn, is playing the lead in the movie, directed by Om Raut. The film is set in the 17th century and is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "The sense of responsibility for this particular character was that I had no reference point. I couldn't compare her to anybody.







The responsibility, as an actor, lies with me, because I have to convince myself that what I'm doing is the right thing. That was a task," Kajol told PTI in an interview. She credits the director and costume designer Nachiket Barve for doing thorough research on the role, which is also her first historical part.







"Both of them researched, questioned and verified all the facts. I followed what they had to say. When you wear that saree, your body language automatically changes." Kajol said she is not worried about the scrutiny that comes with period dramas and wants the audience to have an immersive experience.











---Agencies

