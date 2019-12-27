Army extend winning streak

Bangladesh Army Volleyball team scoring a goal against Bangladesh Ansar and VDP during Walton Victory Day Volleyball Tournament at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium on Thursday. -BVF



Bangladesh Army's winning run in the ongoing 10-day Victory Day Volleyball Tournament continued as they claimed their fourth consecutive victory thrashing Bangladesh Ansar & VDP by 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 (3-0) points in a Group A match at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium on Thursday.





Earlier, Bangladesh Army made a good start beating Power Development Board (PDB) by straight 3-0 sets in their first match last Sunday and earned their 2nd successive win beating BKSP also by straight 3-0 sets on Tuesday.





They pulled off their 3rd successive victory thrashing Bangladesh Jail (Prison Directorate) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Power Development Board sealed their third consecutive victories of the competition at the same day. They outplayed BKSP by 28-26, 25-19 and 25-12 (3-0) set while Bangladesh Air Force beat Titas Club by 25-18, 15-25, 25-21 and 25-14 (3-1) set.



Three more matches will be held today at the same venue. Bangladesh Jail (Prison Directorate) will take on BKSP at 11 am; Titas Club will face against Fire Service & Civil Defense at 1 pm while Bangladesh Navy will meet with Bangladesh Police at 3 pm.





Ten teams including holder Power Development Board (PDB), runners-up Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Army, Titas Club, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police, Fire Service and Civil Defense, Bangladesh Jail and BKSP are taking part in the ten-day meet.







Earlier, PDB clinched the Victory Day Volleyball'2018 title beating Bangladesh Navy by straight 3-0 sets in the final at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium here while Bangladesh Army finished 3rd beating Bangladesh Air Force by 3-1 sets at the same venue.







