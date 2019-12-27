Australia add Swepson to squad for 3rd Test

Mitchell Swepson



Mitchell Swepson, the leg-spinner, has been included in Australia's squad for the third Test against New Zealand in Sydney.Even as the home side went in with the four-man bowling attack of pacers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson, and off-spinner Nathan Lyon for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, the selectors announced on Thursday, 26 December, that Swepson would offer them another spin option in Sydney.





Swepson has played one T20I for Australia, against England last year, and was part of the Test squads for the tours of India and Bangladesh in 2017, but is uncapped in the longest format.



The 26-year-old found favour thanks to his 12 wickets from six Sheffield Shield games for Queensland at 26.58. Last month against Victoria, he had match figures of 7/92.





National selector Trevor Hohns said, "Having Mitch in Sydney gives us the option to play two specialist spinners if the conditions demand. We will make those assessments when we get to Sydney."





Cricket Australia said in a statement that Swepson would join the squad during the Boxing Day Test. Meanwhile, paceman Peter Siddle will return to play in the BBL, having been left out of the XI as Australia went with Pattinson in Melbourne.





"Having Sids (Siddle) as the 13th man and his experience at the MCG has been invaluable," Hohns added. "His insights have greatly assisted the fast bowlers for this Test and it was great having him around the group."









