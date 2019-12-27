Ctg eye playoff slot confirmation

Chattogram Challengers Assistant Coach Manjural Islam (L) giving some batting tips to wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan during a practice session on Thursday. -Collected



Chattogram Challengers are smelling play-off berth in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) and Imrul Kayes and Co will look to almost confirm the playoff spot as they take on Dhaka Platoon today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.





With the match the second phase of the ongoing BPL special edition will begin from today. After Dhaka's two consecutive victories in Chattogram phase, all eyes will be on Chattogram vs Dhaka high voltage clash.







Chattogram will hope to remain on top while Dhaka will be aiming to finish in the top 2. Handed over captaincy due to Mahmudullah's injury, Imrul Kayes led from the front with brilliant batting display for Chattogram. Kayes said their main focus to conform play-off berth. "









Chattogram Challengers stand in skipper Imrul Kayes seen at a training session on Thursday ahead of their today's clash against Dhaka Platoon in the ongoing BBPL at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. -Collected







Our target is to win the next game because if you win six games, the play-off berth is almost certain. After the next match, we will have four matches in hand, for which we will plan later. Now the first and foremost task is to win the match against Dhaka." Kayes told reporters after the team's practice session on Thursday.





Chattogram's pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana drew some attention of the selectors with outstanding bowling in Chattogram phase. The Chandpur born left handed pacer impressed the local crowds with 13 wickets from four matches as Chattogram remained on top in the point table. His impressive bowling in death overs and ability to swing the new ball caught many eyes.







Chattogram phase saw run feast almost every matches with most of the team successfully done tricky chases. Where Chattogram's most of the wins came at their own backyard they will face a different wicket today as Dhaka's wicket always favours the spinners.







"We've got very good wicket in Chattogram, specially at the beginning. But look Dhaka's wicket is better than other times and the matches we played in Dhaka in the first phase was very good. Since there was long gap and Dhaka wicket got rest, I hope it won't change its character. This sort of wicket is very good for T20 cricket and obviously the spectators enjoy it very much," Kayes said.





"The fact that Dhaka wicket always gets less rest because national team, HP team, or A team practice here always. But Chattogram doesn't hold matches that much and therefore it's easier to make a good wicket in Chattogram. However, I hope that Dhaka wicket will remain same what we got in the first phase." He added.





Meanwhile, Dhaka Platoon struggled in Dhaka phase but they bounced back in Chattogram phase and their back-to-back wins was largely thanks to underrated spin all-rounder Mahedi Hasan who grabbed the spot light with swashbuckling batting at number three.





He will remain on spotlight when Dhaka will take on Chattogram today with the high hopes of booking top spot. Tamim Iqbal's good form is also positive sign for Dhaka. But the major concern is their skipper Mashrafe's mediocre performance with ball so far.







At the same day Mushfiqur Rahim's Khulna Tigers will face a struggled Rangpur Rangers under the lights. Currently fifth in the point table Khulna are predictably favourite against Rangpur.







BBPL POINTS TABLE







Teams Mat Won Lost Pts NRR



Ctg Challengers 7 5 2 10 +0.027

Rajshahi Royals 5 4 1 8 +1.351

Dhaka Platoon 6 4 2 8 +0.237

Khulna Tigers 5 3 2 6 +0.316

Cumilla Warriors 6 2 4 4 +0.426

Sylhet Thunder 6 1 5 2 -0.552

Rangpur Rangers 5 1 4 2 -1.799







