Upbeat closing for stocks



Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the week with upbeat as the bargain hunters showed their buying appetite on sector-wise shares.The broad index, DSEX closed at 4418.83 points on Thursday, the last day of the week, with a gain of 28.16 points or 0.64 percent.





Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and the Shariah index, DSES also went up by 12.55 points and 9.45 points to settle at 1508.95 points and 994.90 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 93,454 trades were executed in Thursday's trading session with a trading volume of 99.84 million securities.Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 352 issues traded, 204 securities gained price while 92 declined and 56 remained unchanged.





The top 10 gainers were Zaheen Spinning, Desh Garment, United Insurance, Mozaffar Hossain Spinning, Anlima Yarn, Prime Tex, Pragati Insurance, Matin Spinning, HR Tex and United Power. Daffodil Computer topped the turnover chart followed by Northern Insurance, United Power, National Life Insurance, Khulna Power, Sinobangla Industries, Ring Shine, Bank Asia, Paramount Insurance and Square Pharma.





The top 10 losers were ICB Islami Bank, Northern Insurance, SS Steel, Premier Cement, Popular Life Insurance, Golden Harvest, BIFC, Western Marine, Savar Refractories and Tallu Spinning. On the other hand, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also returned to green from the losing streak of previous session.





CSCX and CASPI increased by 57.86 points and 91.81 points to stand at 8163.74 points and 13464.39 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 7,324,789 shares and mutual fund of 224 companies were traded, of which 128 issues advanced while 63 declined and 33 issues remained unchanged.

